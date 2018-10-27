MAZOMANIE - Rick A. Rettenmund, age 45, suffered cardiac arrest on Oct. 12, 2018, at home and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at UW Hospital. He was born on Aug. 21,1973, the son of Earl and Rosie (Haack) Rettenmund. Rick was baptized in the Catholic faith, attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School, class of 1992. He was a member of the FFA and the Knights of Columbus.
Rick married Julie Lauber at St. Francis Xavier Church, Cross Plains, on Nov. 29, 1997. In their marriage of 21 years, they welcomed five beautiful children, Logan, age 17, Lance, age 13, Laura, age 10, Lincoln, age 7. and Landon, age 7. Together they farmed on the Rettenmund Family Farm in Mazomanie. Rick was an excellent herdsman and besides being a hardworking farmer, he enjoyed playing games with his children, following sports, celebrating holidays (with lots of sweets), playing a lively game of euchre and family and neighborhood gatherings. What will be remembered most about Rick is his generous, kind heart and his love and devotion to his family.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his parents, Earl and Rosie Rettenmund; his in-laws, Tom and Carla (Thousand) Lauber; sister, Tara (Josh) Stapelmann; brothers, Mark (Gail) Rettenmund and Brett (Becky) Rettenmund; and sister-in-law, Brenda (Brian) Gleason. Rick is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles who shared closely in his life. Rick was preceded in death by his caring grandparents, William and Agnes (Ruhland) Rettenmund Sr. and Walter and Mary (Bollig) Haack; cousin, Kurt Haack; and aunt, Cindi Haack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, with Father Tom Kelley presiding and Monsignor Gerald Healy and Father Osvaldo Briones concelebrating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at the church, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
A special thank you to the first responders and excellent doctors and nurses at UW Hospital and the special people in Rick's life. Memorials in Rick's name may be gifted to the family.
The greatest gift we've ever had came from God, we call him Dad.