Renz, Randy K.

LAKE MILLS/MADISON - Randy K. Renz passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 65 at the VA Hospice Care facility in Madison. He was born on June 13, 1954 and was the son of Lloyd and Eunice (Schofield) Renz. He passed ever so peacefully, much like he lived his life; with his sister Rhonda, brother Greg, and friend, Kevin at his bedside. Shortly after they told him it was okay to go, Randy took his last breath on this Earth and entered the joyous world of those who have gone before us.
Randy was a Navy veteran and worked as a laborer right up until the last months of his life. There was no place he would rather be than the tobacco fields. Randy was in great demand from tobacco farmers throughout the area, because they knew they would get an honest day’s work from him. Randy took great pride in his reputation as a hard worker.
He was known as Doctor Doolittle for his love and ability to communicate with animals. His home was always a menagerie of various pets. Randy was the caretaker of the family, caring for his mother and father as they struggled with heath issues late in life. They surely welcomed him to heaven with open arms.
This amazing man showed a courageousness and an attitude that infected everyone around him, smiling at the world right up until the end, refusing to give in to despair. Cancer took his life but could not take his spirit.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Renz; sisters, Rhonda Renz and Kathy (Michael) Delong; and brothers, Michael Renz and Gregory Renz.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Timothy Renz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Luncheon with follow the service.