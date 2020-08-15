Rentschler, Donna

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Donna Rentschler, 88, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

Donna Jean Rentschler, daughter of Louis and Laverne (Enstrom) Rentschler, was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Inwood, Iowa. She grew up there graduating from Inwood High School then continuing her education by earning her Bachelors of Science Degrees in Home Economics and in Textiles from Iowa State University. Donna was an expert in food and diet.

She worked as a Group Planning Manager for Stouffer's Restaurants in Chicago, Ill., Pittsburg, Pa. and Cleveland, Ohio. As the company expanded, Donna progressed into the Stouffer's Frozen Foods Division where she was in Research and Development. She worked with Chef's Pantry in Sandusky, Ohio, and then she began working with Oscar Mayer in Madison, Wis. It is there that she developed the snack we all know as the “Lunchable” which is widely sold in grocery and convenience stores today. Donna retired in the early 1990s.