Renk, Steven E.

MADISON — Steven E. Renk, age 79, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Madison, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 10, 1940, in Madison, to the late, Wilbur and Helen Renk. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Renk of Sun Prairie, Wis. and Fort Myers, Fla.; daughter, Courtney (Scott) Lackey; and granddaughters, Brooke and Charlotte of Valencia, Calif.; daughter, Nicole Jackson; grandsons, Alex and Matthew; and granddaughter, Allison of Hartland, Wis.; daughter, Ashley Renk of Atlanta, Ga.; and sister, Sue Renk of Fort Myers, Fla.

Steve graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1962, where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity, and after graduation worked in the family seed company, Renk Seed Company, until he retired in 2000. He purchased the company in 1968 with two cousins and was President for many years, as well as, Director of Sales. He developed the small family business into an international company. He was involved in numerous leadership positions throughout the seed industry, church, and service clubs. One of his proudest accomplishments was being awarded the U.S. President’s Award for export of excellence. The Small Business Administration gave him their similar award.

