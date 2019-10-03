LOGANVILLE—Anthony (Tony) Joseph Renger, 59, of Loganville, Wis. passed away in the comfort of his home on Oct. 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. with burial at Our Lady of the Field Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, Wis. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Renger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.