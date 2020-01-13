Remsik, James R.


OCALA, FLA. - James R. Remsik, 74, of Ocala, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home in Ocala. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

A reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Spanish Palms Clubhouse, 625 NE 65th Pl., Ocala, Fla., 34470. A celebration of life will take place in Madison, Wis. at a date and time to be determined later.

