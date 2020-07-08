Remington, Helen Jeanette

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Helen Jeanette Remington, age 84, of Waunakee, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sienna Meadows. She was born on April 2, 1936, in Oak Ridge, Wis., the daughter of Melvin and Alma (Hunder) Olson.

Helen grew up on the family farm and was an avid member of the Oak Ridge 4H Club. She graduated Valedictorian from De Soto High School and attended Luther College where she earned her BA in Education. Helen married Roger Proksch in June of 1962. They moved to Madison in December of 1967 and became life-long residents. Helen was a homemaker for several years and an active participant in Advent Lutheran and International Wives. She taught school in Middleton until her retirement.

Helen was preceded in death by Roger in June of 1980. She re-married in June 1987 to Andy Remington. Helen and Andy enjoyed weekends at their cabin in Mauston and often took grandchildren with them. After retiring from teaching, she started selling houses full time for First Weber. Helen adored her role as Grandma to Josh, Alex, Tania, Nick, Kati and Ben. One of her favorite days was when her great-grandson, Kenny was born. Helen and Andy both enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. Helen and Andy were also members of Al-Anon where they led meetings, participated in many service roles and gave of their time.