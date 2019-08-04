WAUNAKEE - Andrew J. Remington, age 82, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Sienna Crest. Funeral Service will be held at ADVENT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7118 Old Sauk Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
