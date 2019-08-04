WAUNAKEE - Andrew J. Remington, age 82, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Sienna Crest. Funeral Service will be held at ADVENT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7118 Old Sauk Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave

(608) 831-6761

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Remington, Andrew J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.