FITCHBURG - Dave Rem was born in Vernon county December 28, 1953 and died suddenly at his cabin in Vernon county May 19, 2020. Dave married Margie Andreas on April 26, 1980.

He is survived by wife, Margie; son, Jon (Sara) and their children Emma Grace and Andrew Rem, and daughter, Heather Rem; brothers, Paul Rem (Erica Fishman), Steve (Michelle) Rem and daughters; in-laws, Richard Thickpenny and son, Sue (Mark) Hellenbrand and daughters, and Jim Andreas and daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Darleen Rem; sister, Ruth Thickpenny; in-laws, Beverly and Andy Andreas; nephews, Christoper Thickpenny and Ryan Hellenbrand.

Over his career with the State of Wisconsin he worked at every Madison power plant retiring in 2017.

A private family service was held at The Gathering Place, in Onalaska, WI.

