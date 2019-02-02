MCFARLAND - Robert Curtis "Bob" Reitz, age 75, of McFarland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Oct. 7, 1943, the son of Orville and Leone (Letiner) Reitz. Robert graduated from St. Mary Springs in 1961. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 until 1972 as a Russian Interpreter. Bob married Donna Maule on May 20, 1967, at Lakeview Lutheran Church.
He loved to fly and was a flight instructor at Blackhawk Air Field in Cottage Grove. Bob loved to talk sports and was a huge fan of the Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, and was a season ticket holder for Badgers hockey and football games. Bob, who was a golf enthusiast pulled off a hole-in-one in October, 2017 at Coachman's Golf Resort. He and his wife Donna enjoyed traveling and both agreed their favorite vacation was their trips to Maui. Bob adored his grandkids and loved spending quality time with his family.
Bob is survived by his son, Kenneth James (Ramona) Reitz; grandchildren, Anna Reitz, Joshua Reitz, and Joseph Reitz; brothers, Tom (Beth) Reitz and Dave (CeCe) Reitz; brother-in-law, Ken Maule; and sister-in-law, Carol "Kip" (Steve) Christensen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Donna.
A memorial gathering will be held at MAPLE TREE SUPPER CLUB, 6010 U.S. Hwy 51, McFarland, from 12 noon until 3 p.m., on Saturday Feb. 9, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.