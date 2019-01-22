MADISON - Phyllis Louise (Lambrecht) Reisdorf passed peacefully into the next life on Jan.19, 2019, two days after her 97th birthday. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Phyllis was born and raised in Milwaukee. She graduated from Milwaukee State Teachers' College and taught elementary school in Oakland, Calif., and Madison where she met the love of her life, Alex Reisdorf. They were married in 1948 and enjoyed their lives in Madison attending UW sporting events, live music and theatrical performances, the Farmers' Market and the summer Art Fair.
They were active members of the First Baptist Church in Madison. Phyllis served on many committees, sang alto in the choir and taught vacation Bible school. She had many good friends through the church and considered them to be family. Also, she was active in the League of Women Voters, the Wisconsin Poets Association and Mu Beta Sigma Sorority. She sang in the Madison Civic Chorus. When younger she was a Girl Scout leader and PTA member.
Phyllis and Alex spent time in Naples, Fla. in the winter and Door County in the summer where Phyllis spent time outside, in nature, sitting by the water or walking in the woods. Nature often provided inspiration for the many poems she wrote, some of which were published. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, music of all kinds, traveling, dancing, swimming, golfing, bowling, reading, playing bridge, picnics, potlucks, parties, politics and laughter. She had a quick wit, an equally funny laugh. She loved her hats. At Oakwood she was known as 'the lady with the hats.'
She is preceded in death by her husband, R. Alexander; and her parents, Henry John and Elsa Bertha Lambrecht (Koch); she is survived by her daughters Lesa, Susan and Monica.
A celebration of life reception will be held on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at OAKWOOD VILLAGE, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the Nakoma room.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to First Baptist Church of Madison, Wisconsin Public Television or a local charity. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.