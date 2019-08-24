WAUNAKEE—Amy Christine (Ecker) Reisdorf, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at UW Health University Hospital. Amy was born on April 27, 1970, in Enterprise, Ala., the daughter of William and Rosemary Ecker.
Amy was an extremely intelligent and driven person who was successful at everything she pursued. A graduate of Ripon College and a proud sister of the Kappa Chapter of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, she enjoyed a highly successful career in the financial services industry. Her passions included midget auto racing, UW athletics, travel, and most of all her family and friends. Amy loved life and will forever be remembered as a great and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Amy is survived by her son, Cade; father, Bill Ecker; brother, Chris Ecker; significant other, Steven Wineke; and stepchildren, Justin Reisdorf and Melissa (Taylor) Rezachek. She also leaves behind many other beloved family members and friends; and her beloved dog, Cooper. Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive, in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace in Sun Prairie, and on Thursday, August 29th at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, which will be directed to organizations that Amy supported.