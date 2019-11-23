MADISON - Vilma M. Reinke, age 92, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1927, in Vienna, Ill., the daughter of William and Lura (Turley) Davis. She was united in marraige to Stanley Reinke on Dec. 12, 1945, in Sun Prairie, Wis. They were married for 73 years. Together they raised seven children. She worked at Play Haven for several years, taking care of the babies, which she loved doing. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader for many years. She loved reading, especially Mysteries and Westerns. She is survived by her seven children, Stan, Darrell "Pete" (Diane), Carol (Chris) Gillman, Jim (Terri), Donna MacMillan, Cindy (Fred) Ammerman and Mary Reinke; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley (2018); and grandsons, Stanley and Scott Reinke. A celebration of Vilma's life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, until time of service. Immediately following the service, there will be a time for sharing memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg
