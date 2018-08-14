MADISON - World War II U.S. Army sergeant veteran, Roger Gilmer Reinke, age 92, died on Aug. 11, 2018, at the VA Hospital in Madison, after a brief illness. The son of Benhardt and Elsie (Brockman) Reinke, Roger was born on June 14, 1926, on the Reinke family homestead in Springfield Township in Dane County. He attended East High School, and upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served from July 20, 1944, until June 14, 1946. His service included involvement in the bitter cold Battle of the Bulge (Dec. 19, 1944 - Jan. 25, 1945).
After the war, Roger sold fuel oil and other products. He enjoyed reading newspapers and newsmagazines, and loved spoiling his nieces and nephews with gifts he mysteriously found "in the road." Wisconsin woodlands were his spiritual refuge.
Roger is survived by his brothers, Kenneth and Joe; sister-in-law, Jane Addamo-Reinke; nieces and nephews, Dyanne Cox, Jerilyn Stanley, John (Joan) Martin, Christie McGarrity, Thomas Reinke, Jeanine Johnson, M. Scott Johnson, Laura Reinke, Richard (Patti) Reinke, Teresa (John) Rohrer, Jennifer (Rick) Callihan, Deborah Mink, Pam (Jay) Trumbower, Mary (Fred Matt) Mink and Ronald (Bonnie) Mink; and numerous grand and great-grandnephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by brothers, John (Ilona) and Gordon (Elaine); sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Ralph I.) Johnson, Beverly (Gerald) Mink, Janet Reinke, Shirl Reinke and Jane Reinke; nieces, Joette and Rhonda Lee Reinke; and nephew, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3C Ronald Reinke, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1967.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. There will be a time for sharing stories at 12 noon, followed by military rites. Graveside services will then be held at St. John's Cemetery in Middleton.
Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.