SUN PRAIRIE - Marilyn M. Reininger, nee Tuschen, age 89, a long time resident of Sun Prairie passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019, in Sun Prairie. Marilyn was the daughter of Frank and Cecelia (Schey) Tuschen. After her parents retired and sold their General Store in North Bristol, the family moved to Sun Prairie and eventually into the home that her Grandmother had built, which she later would own. Marilyn was very proud of and loved her home. Marilyn started school in the second grade at Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Catholic School. This was quite an adjustment for Marilyn to attend such a large school with so many students after attending a one room country schoolhouse for First Grade. Marilyn graduated from 10th grade at Sacred Hearts in 1946, then went on to Sun Prairie High School, graduating in 1948 and since then has always enjoyed her class reunion get togethers. On September 22, 1951, she married James J. Reininger. Marilyn and Jim then moved to Oceanside, Calif. to live while Jim was stationed at Camp Pendleton while serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After Jim was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1953, Jim, Marilyn and their tiny newborn daughter Joy, moved back to Sun Prairie, where she spent the rest of her life. Marilyn was a housewife and mother, who always put her children before herself. She loved her daughters very much and was very proud of them. She was an accomplished seamstress having made for her children beautiful clothing along with countless dance costumes! She at times, also worked various jobs outside of the home. Marilyn was a member of the 20th Century Club, a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered many hours at the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum. In 1995, after her husband's death, she became active in city politics when she was appointed by Mayor JoAnn Orfan to finish Jim's term on the Sun Prairie City Council as an Alderperson for the First District. She finished his term and then ran for and was elected to one more term. One of Marilyn's biggest passions in life was her love of knitting! She passed many hours with her knitting and in her younger years she was very talented, making beautiful sweaters and afghans for her family. She tried to pass this love of knitting on to others by teaching the craft to teenage girls who were members of 4H when she was a co-leader and she also taught knitting classes at a local yarn shop. Marilyn was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church. Marilyn is survived by her three daughters, Joy, of Sun Prairie, Gail (Steve) Christensen, of Waupaca, and Amy (Mark) McCutcheon, of Sun Prairie. Marilyn is also survived by her grandsons who she loved dearly, Bjorn (Jen), and Dain Christensen, Matthew and Ian McCutcheon and her great-grandchildren Hayden Michalkiewicz, Elayna, Everett, Vale Christensen, and Kade Christensen. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Proceeding Marilyn in death are her husband Jim, her parents, her brothers Ted and Robert and her sisters Agnes Peterson, Helen Hickok, and Ceceil David. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery. This will be followed by a luncheon, which will be served at Sacred Hearts Church in the basement Gathering Room. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday August 15, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie, where a public scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. Donations in the memory of Marilyn may be made to the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund. The family would like to thank Crystal, Jay, Monique, Meosha, Tammy, Julie, Donna, Dana, Connie and Autumn for their loving care of our mom to whom they affectionately referred to as "Granny". Marilyn has traveled a difficult journey. The long goodbye is over.
