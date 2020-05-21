Reinholdt, Sylvia J.

Sylvia was born Dec. 16, 1931 in Tigerton to Theodore and Severina (Eikaas) Abrahamson. She graduated from Tigerton High School in 1949 and Central State Teacher’s College (now University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point) in 1953. She taught elementary school in Edgerton for several years. On June 22, 1957 in Stevens Point, she married Richard T. Reinholdt. She and Rich were the parents of 5 children and spent most of their married life in Monona. Sylvia was active in the choir, women’s ministries and other ministries of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Monona. She volunteered for numerous children’s activities including, scouts, youth sports, school events and PTA. For a number of years, she worked at Nichols School in Monona as an instructional aide. She also worked for the family business, Title Research Corporation. She and Rich especially enjoyed Badger hockey games, their Maywood Road neighbors, and time with family and friends at the cottage.