Try 1 month for 99¢

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. - Patricia M. (nee Adamson) Reinhold, age 90, of Sugar Grove, Ill., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family. Patricia was born on Dec. 15, 1928, in Madison, to proud parents William and Pearl Adamson.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Allan Reinhold; her two children: Mark (Sue) Reinhold and Liz Kilroy; four grandchildren: Stephanie Reinhold, Shelly Reinhold, Kevin (Taryn) Kilroy, Sarah (Jeremy) Rose. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Pearl Adamson; her brother, William Adamson.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Private family services will be held.

Celebrate
the life of: Reinhold, Patricia M. (nee Adamson)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.