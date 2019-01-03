SUGAR GROVE, Ill. - Patricia M. (nee Adamson) Reinhold, age 90, of Sugar Grove, Ill., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family. Patricia was born on Dec. 15, 1928, in Madison, to proud parents William and Pearl Adamson.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Allan Reinhold; her two children: Mark (Sue) Reinhold and Liz Kilroy; four grandchildren: Stephanie Reinhold, Shelly Reinhold, Kevin (Taryn) Kilroy, Sarah (Jeremy) Rose. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Pearl Adamson; her brother, William Adamson.
Private family services will be held.