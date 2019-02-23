MADISON - Marie "Mary" Reinhardt, age 89, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Oakwood Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Madison. Mary was born in Milwaukee to Sicilian immigrants Sebastiano Colla and Rosalia (Tarantino) on Oct. 17, 1929. Mary graduated from Milwaukee Lincoln High School with honor scholarships that enabled her to go to what is the now UW-Milwaukee to study special education.
Mary began her career teaching special needs children in Fond du Lac. Mary enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was commissioned as a naval officer. She was stationed in San Diego where she worked as a communications cryptographer. She continued her service as a reserve officer and was honorably discharged from the Navy with the rank of lieutenant. Mary was so excited and proud to be able to participate in the Veteran's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in October 2013.
Mary returned to Wisconsin after her military service and taught at the Thirty-Eighth Street School in Milwaukee. She married John (Jack) Reinhardt on June 18, 1960, and moved to Andersen, Calif., before relocating to Madison. Mary continued working with special needs and home-bound children as a substitute teacher in Madison for many years.
Mary enjoyed working with special needs children, writing, playing bridge, painting, photography and travelling in Europe and the U.S. Mary was also a gifted reminiscence writer with many published articles. She had a special ability to capture the ordinary but very important moments from the past.
Mary's parents were born in the small fishing village of Sant' Elia, near Palermo, Sicily, and then emigrated to Milwaukee. Mary was proud of her Sicilian heritage and could be found every summer at Fiesta Italiana in Milwaukee. One highlight of her life was using the money that she earned as a substitute teacher to take her husband and children to visit Sant' Elia. Mary was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend and will be deeply missed by many. She had a special gift for listening to people and talking about what was important to them. Mary was a very thoughtful person and had great empathy for others. Mary took delight in the little things in life and was always fun to be around.
Mary is survived by her children, John (Angela Vargas), Maureen (Jim) Anderson and Peter (Pamela Schultz); and seven grandchildren, Eric Anderson, Megan (Chris) Aberger, Chris Reinhardt, Michael Reinhardt, Daniel Reinhardt, Sydney Reinhardt and Jack Reinhardt. She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Reinhardt; parents, Sebastiano and Rosalia Colla; brother, Peter Colla; sisters, Sadie Schultz, Frances (Gigi) Romaszewski and Stefana Bruckbauer; and brother-in-law, Harold Bruckbauer.
Services will be held at OAKWOOD PRAIRIE RIDGE CHAPEL, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Oakwood Prairie Ridge and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support during Mary's illness.
Donations may be made to Badger Honor Flight, Inc., P.O. Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725 or Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Suite 200, Madison WI 53705, in Mary's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.