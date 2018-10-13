MADISON—JoAnn Nystrom Reiners, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Oct. 8, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 20, 1933, in Galesburg Ill., the daughter of Alfred and Phoebe Nystrom.
She is survived by husband, Jack Reiners; daughters, Janet Reiners Balboni (Al), Houston, Texas; Julie Chenoweth (Jay), Verona and Jennifer Reiners, Chicago, Ill.. Also survived by grandchildren, Jessica Kluth, Amanda Balboni Newitt and Michael Balboni; Nicholas Chenoweth, Brian Chenoweth and Kathryn Chenoweth and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Phyllis Nystrom Sorrells.
She graduated from Galesburg High School in 1951, and graduated Magna cum Laude from Knox College in 1955. She was a proud member of Phi Beta Kappa honor society and a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Soon after graduation, she began teaching elementary school in Galesburg. She married Jack Reiners on June 23, 1956, and they moved to LaGrange, Ill., where she had her first two daughters.
They relocated to Wauwatosa in 1964, where their third daughter was born. While raising her family, she taught piano in her home and enjoyed playing tennis, volunteering in her daughters’ schools and at church. She began substitute teaching as her children grew older. Prior to relocating to Madison with their youngest daughter in 1982, they spent three years in Barrington, Illinois. In Madison, JoAnn continued to teach piano in her home and at St. Peter Catholic School in Ashton.
She was an active member of Madison Area Piano Teachers Association. In January 2012, JoAnn and Jack moved to Prairie Point, a part of Attic Angel Community. Beginning with their first move to Wisconsin, JoAnn and her family enjoyed visiting Door County, Wis. every summer. JoAnn took every opportunity to celebrate her Swedish heritage at holidays and especially with her grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Oct. 27, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., at ATTIC ANGEL PLACE, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton. The family will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 (https://www.agrace.org/donate) or Attic Angel Association, 640 Junction Road, Madison, WI 53717 (https://www.atticangel.org/images/giving/donate-form.pdf).
