Reinen, Robert "Bob"

DeForest - Robert “Bob” Reinen, age 69, passed away, after a long illness, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Meriter Hospital, in Madison, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 17, 1950, in Sun Prairie, Wis., the son of Charles and Anna (Bronner) Reinen. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Bob was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed woodworking, wood burning, and stained glass. Bob was also an avid sports fan. He was employed by Brooks in Sun Prairie for most of his working career.

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane Reinen; daughter, Kristin Reinen; brothers, Andrew (Phyllis) and John (Sandy); sister, Susan Reinen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna.

A Memorial Service will be held at NORWAY GROVE MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 820 River Road, DeForest, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Robert Neubert presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to a veteran’s service, such as Wounded Warriors. A special thanks to all the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff on the cardiac unit at Meriter Hospital for going out of their way to make his stay as pleasant as possible. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Windsor/DeForest Chapel 6924 Lake Road 608-846-4250

