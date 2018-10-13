LOGANVILLE—Duane A. Reinecke, age 82, died on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, ZION LUTHERAN STONE CHURCH, E6787 Stone Church Road, rural Rock Springs. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday at HOOF FUNERAL HOME, 312 N. Park St., in Reedsburg, and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zion Lutheran Church or Cemetery would be appreciated.