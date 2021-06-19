Reindl, Cecilia "Cele"

She was ‘preceded in death by Dave'. This phrase is not one she cherished; in fact, she often lamented about this sequence of events. You could say: “Be not afraid, I go before you always. Come follow me and I will give you rest.” Deuteronomy 31.8 was loosely translated to “how dare you leave before me when you promised to take care of me” - said with love and a longing to be with Dad again. They celebrated 65 years together, and life without him was just not the same.

Also gone before her are parents David and Francis, brothers Norb, Ray, Larry (Dorothy-d), and Ignatius, and sister Noreen (George-d). In addition, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Bill Tennie and grandchildren Greg Doucette, Quincy Reindl, Casey Bentley, and Matthew Seib

Please join us celebrating her life on June 26, 2021. There will not be a viewing, but there will be a visitation from 11:00-1:00 with funeral service immediately following, both at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie. The funeral will also be live-streamed on the Sacred Hearts Church website https:////www.sacred-hearts.org// After the funeral, burial will take place at Sacred Hearts Cemetery, following which we welcome family & friends to join us in celebrating the lives of Mom & Dad at The Round Table in Sun Prairie. Share stories, eat, drink & be merry.