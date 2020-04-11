Reindahl, Willis Lee “Bill”

Willis graduated from Oregon High School in 1945. He served his country for two years in the U.S. Army. In 1948, he and his father started VC Reindahl and Son Trucking and Stone. Willis married Beverly Peterson on March 3, 1950, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa. They lived in Oregon their entire married life. Willis retired in 2000 when his son took over the business. He continued to help out when he could and enjoyed being outdoors. Willis planted a garden every year enjoying the fresh produce he harvested. He went on trips to casinos with his friends and enjoyed sharing a beverage with them. An avid Cubs fan, Willis also enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers. His family held a special place in his heart and looked forward to spending time with them.