Reinboldt, Mary

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Reinboldt, age 97, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Jared Holzhuter celebrating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Rogene (Kenneth) Hinz; daughter-in-law, Kristin Reinboldt; sisters, Florence Reineking and Charlotte Rassel; grandchildren, Tony (Rachel Domask) Reinboldt, Tracy (Chris) Stowell and Heather (Phil) Eckert; her 6 great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Troy Johnson, Barb and John Schulz.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

