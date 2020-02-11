Reinartz, Elizabeth Ann

MADISON - Elizabeth Ann Reinartz (Liz), 90, died on February 6, 2020, at Agrace Hospice care. She grew up in Austin, Minn., in a family that included cousins, grandparents, railroad-widowed aunts, and her German born great-grandfather as well as her mother and stepfather, Geraldine and Garth Hadley. All of them plus the nuns, priests, classmates, and colleagues she encountered through life became vividly familiar to anyone who heard Liz tell her wonderful stories. Generations of her family worked at Austin's Hormel plant as did Liz to earn funds for college.

Inspired by The Franciscan Sisters at The College of Saint Theresa, the Dominican priests, who taught theology there, and the local bishop's plea to "give back a year to Catholic education," Liz taught English at the Fransicans' Saint Mary's Academy in Milwaukee and joined the Thomist Society of theological study. After far more than one year, she left to earn her Master's Degree in English at UW- Madison. This was followed by many years of teaching - first at Central High until it closed, then to West High School. There she met colleague, Paul Buckalew, who became her best friend, neighbor and caregiver.