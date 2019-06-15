MADISON—Thomas Robert Reimers, age 76, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, after a brave and unwelcome battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on May 9, 1943, the eldest son to Robert and Adele Reimers in Oak Park, Ill.
Tom spent his early years in Ottawa, Ill., Philadelphia, Pa., and Eau Claire, Wis. before settling in Madison. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. Tom next served in the US Navy for four years. This was during the Cuban Missile Crisis and also the start of his training in communications. He then attended the UW-Whitewater and UW-Madison on the GI Bill. Tom had a very strong work ethic having worked 34 years for AT&T (aka Wisconsin Bell, SBC, Ameritech) and another 10 years for UW-Madison DoIT.
A blind date and a summer romance was followed by a loving marriage of 52 years. Tom and the former Maureen Gessler were married on December 17, 1966. They welcomed a daughter and a son and eventually two grandsons. A devoted family man, Tom was a very proud and supportive father and grandpa.
Not one to sit still for long, Tom regularly welcomed a challenge. Mostly self-taught, he tackled numerous projects from installing a new furnace, shingling the roof, kitchen/bathroom remodels, to building a larger garage so that he could rebuild his 1936 Chevy and work on others. Tom enjoyed all things cars from kicking tires, watching Formula 1 races, road trips, and frequent visits to Road America. He also enjoyed reading, welcomed a friendly game of golf, and always appreciated a good meal. Later years were spent traveling — recent favorites included Italy, Greece, and South Africa mixed with the majority of the US National Parks.
Tom is survived by his wife, Maureen; daughter, Debra Lynne (special friend Ricardo); son, Michael Thomas (Jenna); grandsons, Logan and Brody; mother, Adele; brothers, Terry and Jim (Missy); sisters-in-law, Vicki Wells and Mary Jo Gessler (Kate Thom); brothers-in-law Jim (Jill) Gessler and Rick Gessler, along with other relatives and many friends. Tom was predeceased by his father and special grand dog Sadie.
At his request, there will be no funeral. A private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date. If desired, please consider memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Tom’s kind and gentle soul will be missed every day. He was definitely one of the good ones!