LOGANVILLE - Orland J. Reimer, age 89, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
