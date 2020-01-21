Reimann, Carol Jean (nee: Nelson) (Formerly: Crocker)

MADISON - Carol Jean Reimann (nee: Nelson) (Formerly: Crocker), age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born April 1, 1927, the first of two children, to the late Ray W., owner of RW Nelson Jewelers, and Coyla Nelson. She married Omar Crocker in 1950. Carol Jean was Omar’s #1 fan and attended all his boxing matches with her parents. He preceded her in death on Oct., 26, 1956. Carol Jean then met Melvin Reimann, a broker with Morgan Stanley, and on Oct. 10, 1959, became his wife. Carol Jean and Melvin had many years together, they enjoyed raising their son, Mark, and sports. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1999. Carol Jean was a Medical Stenographer at the Jackson Clinic for 17 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Carol Jean is survived by her son, Mark Reimann; brother, Fred (Geri) Nelson; niece, Tiffany Nelson; nephew, Trent (Amy) Nelson; great-nephew, Cory; and great-niece, Samantha. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation for Carol Jean on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. A Private Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434