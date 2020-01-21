Reimann, Carol Jean (nee: Nelson) (Formerly: Crocker)

MADISON - Carol Jean Reimann (nee: Nelson) (Formerly: Crocker), age 92, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born April 1, 1927, the first of two children, to the late Ray W., owner of RW Nelson Jewelers, and Coyla Nelson. She married Omar Crocker in 1950. Carol Jean was Omar’s #1 fan and attended all his boxing matches with her parents. He preceded her in death on Oct., 26, 1956. Carol Jean then met Melvin Reimann, a broker with Morgan Stanley, and on Oct. 10, 1959, became his wife. Carol Jean and Melvin had many years together, they enjoyed raising their son, Mark, and sports. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1999. Carol Jean was a Medical Stenographer at the Jackson Clinic for 17 years.