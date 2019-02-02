DEFOREST - Rolland C. "Rollie" Reigstad, lifelong DeForest resident, age 88, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, surrounded by his family at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. He was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in DeForest, Wis., the son of Russell and Anita Reigstad. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1953. He married Norma Jean Schultz on Aug. 13, 1955, at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest. Rollie was a volunteer on the DeForest Fire Department with four of his brothers from 1955 to 1973. During that time he served as Assistant Fire Chief for many years. Rollie worked at Marshall Erdman and Associates from 1954 until his retirement in 1992. Rollie was an avid gardener and loved to hunt. He was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rollie is survived by his two sons, Randy (Renea) and Ronnie (Laurie); six grandchildren, Ashley (Pawel), Amber (Tyler), Samantha (Gary), Brady (Emily), Shyla and Alyssa (Michael); six great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Anna, Stella, Roman, Lily and Divya; brother, Jerry (Nancy); and sisters-in-law, Delores, Patricia and Beverly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Norma Jean; grandson, Kyle; and brothers, Doug, Jack, Kenneth, Neil and Sanford.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, with Pastor Sue Beadle and Pastor Charles Peterson officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, and again on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Norway Grove Cemetery.
A special thank you to all staff at Home Again and Heartland Hospice for the care and support they provided to Rollie. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.