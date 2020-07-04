Reigstad, Marilyn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—Marilyn Reigstad, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on Feb. 22, 1944, in Madison, to Berne and Inez Reigstad. In Marilyn’s adult years, she returned to school, in 1992, to earn a certificate in criminal justice. She retired from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections – Division of Community Corrections.

She is survived by brother, John (Marge) of Minocqua; sister, Lyn of Madison; nephews, Steve (Ann) of Menomonie Falls and Tom of DeForest; and grand-nephews, Casey, Braden and Declan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following her request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

