Reigstad, Marilyn

Reigstad, Marilyn

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON—Marilyn Reigstad, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on Feb. 22, 1944, in Madison, to Berne and Inez Reigstad. In Marilyn’s adult years, she returned to school, in 1992, to earn a certificate in criminal justice. She retired from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections – Division of Community Corrections.

She is survived by brother, John (Marge) of Minocqua; sister, Lyn of Madison; nephews, Steve (Ann) of Menomonie Falls and Tom of DeForest; and grand-nephews, Casey, Braden and Declan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following her request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

Reigstad, Marilyn

Marilyn Reigstad

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Reigstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics