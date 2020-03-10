Reigstad, Jerome M. "Jerry"

DEFOREST - Jerome "Jerry" M. Reigstad, age 87, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Jerry was born on March 7, 1932 in DeForest, Wis., the son of the late Russel and Anita (Cutler) Reigstad. He was married to Nancy (Berres) at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War and the Japan Army of Occupation. He had been employed at Oscar Mayer for 44 years, retiring in 1996; and he served as a volunteer on the DeForest Area Fire Department for 28 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Rhonda Reigstad and Mona (Noel) Willis of DeForest; 2 granddaughters, Haley and Jenna Willis of DeForest; eighteen nieces and nephews and other relatives. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; and his six brothers, Douglas, Rolland, John, Kenneth, Sanford and Neal.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd., DeForest, with Pastor Sue Beadle presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at NORWAY GROVE CEMETERY.
www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
