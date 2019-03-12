DEFOREST - Delores Mae Reigstad, age 88, passed away on March 11, 2019, at Serenity Homes in DeForest in the company of family members. She was born April 27, 1930, in Madison, the only daughter of Edgar and Cecelia Korb (Hoiby). Delores grew up on Madison's East Side and graduated from Madison East High School in 1948. During high school, she worked part-time at Wisconsin Bell, and after her graduation, Delores transitioned to become a full-time operator at the telephone company. On May 14, 1949, Delores wed DeForest High School graduate Doug Reigstad, and their marriage continued for over 65 years.
In 1950, she moved to DeForest and worked as a telephone operator there for several years, as well as being employed part-time as a dental assistant for Dr. Buchanan two days a week in his DeForest office. After leaving Wisconsin Bell and Dr. Buchanan's employment, Delores continued as a dental assistant full-time for Dr. Simley in DeForest. Over her working years, she also spent time at Ray-O-Vac Corporation and was employed in a dress shop.
In 1958, she became a mom for the second time and decided to stay at home to take care of her two children - something she would continue doing after the birth of her third child. Delores was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, where she once was a Sunday school teacher, board member and Lady's Aid member, sang in the choir and participated in Luther League.
She also acted as a dispatcher for the DeForest Fire Department, via her home phone, for several years when she took calls from those in need and paged out members of the department to the scene. For many years, she enjoyed traveling with her family and later spending weekends with Doug in their trailer on Lake Mason near Briggsville, and in their mobile home on Lake Puckaway near Marquette.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Ron Slapinski) Reigstad residing in Muskego, and her two sons, Steve (Toni) Reigstad and Scott (Janet) Reigstad; both living in DeForest. She is further survived by six grandchildren, Stacy (Jason) Weber and Stephani (Matt) Gallenberger, Brandon (Halee) Reigstad and Travis (Kali) Reigstad, Ryan (Tess) Reigstad and Hannah Reigstad; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; her father and mother; and one brother, Ralph Korb.
The family sends a special thank you to the staff at Serenity Homes and Heartland Hospice for their loving care, as well Becky and Jim Dubois for being there for our Mom for many years.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with Pastor Sue Beadle from Christ Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. A private family interment will be held at Norway Grove Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.