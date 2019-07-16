MADISON, WI/NEW PALESTINE, IN—With heavy hearts, we share that Michael Eric Reierson, Michael Ericson of New Palestine, Ind., passed away on June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born on July 19, 1944, in Gulfport, Miss., to Richard and Kathryn Reierson. He grew up in Madison, Wis. Spending his senior year in Madrid, Spain, he graduated in 1962 from Torrejon Madrid High School. Michael earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. His college career was interrupted from 1966—1968 when he served in the United States Army as a Green Beret in the 8th Special Forces Group, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After spending 22 years in the business world, in 1992, he moved his family to Indianapolis, Ind., where he owned and operated two Play It Again Sports stores until 2002. Michael retired from the Walker Career Center in 2013.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Cynthia; sons, Eric and Joel (Courtney) Reierson; daughter, Leah (Michael) Burton; sister, Patricia Maddox; brother, Richard (Eloise) Reierson; mother-in-law, Audrey Fiala Ford; brother-in-law, Brian (Theresa) Fiala; sister-in-law, Judy Hamilton; twelve amazing grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Kathryn Reierson; father-in-law, Donald Fiala; brother-in-law, Dennis Hamilton; and nephew, Jonathan Reierson.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bell Mortuary, 1444 W. US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, Ind. Visitation is from 1 p.m.—3 p.m. with the service beginning at 3 p.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
You are invited to read Michael's complete obituary at www.bellmortuary.com, where you may also leave online condolences for the family.