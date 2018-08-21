RIO—Dianne Jean Reierson, age 72, of Rio, passed away peacefully on her birthday, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at Meriter Hospital, following a courageous battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was born on Aug. 17, 1946, the daughter of Clinton “Ole” and Betty (Millard) Peterson. Dianne graduated from Rio High School in 1964, and was a member of Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church in Rio.
Dianne was committed to serving her community. She was passionate about the things she was involved with, whether it was her vision of growth in Rio, serving on committees and boards, or helping with the Depot Project. Dianne has been involved in real estate for 35 years, working for several firms before becoming a broker and starting her own company, Reierson Realty, in Rio. Dianne loved meeting new people and helping them with their buying or selling goals. Family was very important to Dianne. Some of her greatest joys were family cookouts, holidays together and time spent cheering at her grandsons’ ball games or their “movie nights” together.
Dianne is survived by her children, Wendy (Daniel) Kearney, Daniel (Brenda) Reierson and Jennifer (Larry Lee) Prochnow; her grandchildren, Ty, Brennan and Trevor Kearney, Trajan, Teagan and Tyson Prochnow and Kyle, Kelsey and Ashley Lindert. She is further survived by her sister, Virginia Duborg; brother, Duane Peterson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Larry Peterson; her brother-in-law, Warren “Duke” Duborg; and by her grandson, Ty Daniel Kearney.
A celebration of Dianne’s life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at 6 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, in Rio. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rajguru, and staffs at UW Carbone Cancer Center, Meriter Hospital, and Tivoli, at Divine Savior Healthcare. Special thanks to the friends and family who have helped care for Dianne. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Home, Rio, is serving the family.