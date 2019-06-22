RIO - Daniel Lee Reierson, age 73, of Rio, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 21, 1946, the son of Norman and Adeline (Staveness) Reierson. Dan graduated from Rio High School in 1964. He graduated from UW-Whitewater with an education degree and later received his Master’s Degree. Dan loved teaching. He taught in the Rio, Merrill, and Sauk Prairie School Districts for nearly 50 years and was looking forward to teaching again next year. He would often tell his grandkids that if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.
Besides teaching, Dan was passionate about sports. Through his career, he coached a variety of sports and levels, with his love being basketball. Dan’s old school mentality was all about life lessons and doing things the right way that go well beyond the game. He was always striving to get the most out of each individual that he worked with. Dan rarely missed watching or listening to a Badger, Packer or Brewer game.
Family and Faith were very important to Dan. Attending his grandsons’ ball games, playing euchre at family gatherings, visiting with his children and siblings or going with some of his family to Cimaroli’s - his favorite restaurant, were things he really enjoyed. Dan also enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was hunting with family, tending to his strawberries, mowing, or watching the grandkids fish and kayak.
The Rio and Sauk communities were an integral part of Dan’s life. His roots ran deep in Rio, where he grew up, lived, and was often seen at athletic events. Dan taught multiple generations and in the process, grew close to many in the Sauk district. With everything that Dan was involved with over the years, there wasn’t a place he went that he didn’t know someone or have some connection with, once talking to them.
Dan is survived by his children, Wendy (Daniel) Kearney, Daniel (Brenda) Reierson, and Jennifer (Larry Lee) Prochnow; his grandchildren, Ty, Brennan, and Trevor Kearney, Trajan, Teagan, and Tyson Prochnow, and Kyle, Kelsey and Ashley Lindert. He is further survived by his siblings, Bonnie Missall, Richard (Joan) Reierson, and Robin (Bruce) Brant; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wallace Reierson; his brother-in-law, Myron Missall; and his grandson, Ty Daniel Kearney.
Memorial services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church in Rio with Rev. Julie Krahn officiating. Inurnment will follow at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio, again from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.