Reidelbach, Dorothy

WISCONSIN DELLS - Dorothy Reidelbach, age 92, and lifelong resident of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wis.

Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Keller officiating at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Dorothy was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Wisconsin Dells, the daughter of Charles and Lois (Plumb) Balsmeider. In April of 1949 she married James Reidelbach in Wisconsin Dells. She had worked at various restaurants in the Dells area but for over 18 years she worked as a secretary//bookkeeper at Fort Dells. She also held this position at the United Presbyterian Church. She also had four daughters and served as a Girl Scout Leader while they were growing up.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Patricia (Thomas) Devine of Sun Prairie, Wis., Barbara (Norman) Phelps of Ellijay, Ga., Sharon (Duff) Carney-Wright of Germantown, Tenn., and Susan (Wayne) Reidelbach-Golz of Middleton, Wis.; a brother, Charles (Jean) Balsmeider of Wisconsin Dells; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance to the United Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.