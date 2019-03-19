MADISON - Thomas G. "Tom" Reichenberger, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1944, in Milwaukee, to Max and Frances (Reiter) Reichenberger. He was a graduate of Rufus King High School, and after high school, we went on to serve our country in the United States Army Reserves.
Tom went on to establish operate the Dangle Lounge with his brother, Al, in downtown Madison from 1966-1981. Together, they also owned Visions Night Club in east Madison from 1978-1995, and Tom continued operation until present when Al retired in 1995. Tom was a lover of all things sports, especially water skiing He also loved to travel, and took many trips to Costa Rica.
Tom is survived by his children, Thomas Jr., Elena (Doug) Ticus and Zachary Reichenberger. He is further survived by his former wife, Cindy Reichenberger; brother, Al (Jayne) Reichenberger; and many other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Max and France Reichenberger.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICE, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, with a celebration of life to follow at Visions Night Club, 3554 E. Washington Ave., Madison.
