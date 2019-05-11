MADISON - Kathleen "Kathy" Reichardt-Jochmann, age 60, passed away unexpectedly the morning of May 4, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at ST PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N Sherman Ave., Madison, with Father Robert Evenson presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, May 17, 2019, prior to the Mass, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257