Reich, Hans J.

Hans was born May 6, 1943, in Danzig, Germany, to Oswald and Martha (Adam) Reich. Martha and her infant son fled the advancing Russian army during January 1945, making their way to a small village in western Germany. Hans' father was wounded in battle and remained in France as a forced laborer for three years following the war. He rejoined the family in 1948 and they emigrated to Edmonton, Canada, in 1950, initially living in a garage without electricity, shared with another family. These formative years shaped Hans' perspective on life. After earning a B.Sc. at the University of Alberta in 1964, Hans entered graduate school at UCLA, receiving a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1968 (with D. J. Cram). In graduate school, he met fellow organic chemistry student, Ieva Lazdins. Hans and Ieva married in 1969. The two were lifelong companions, socially and scientifically. After graduate school, Hans spent two years as a postdoctoral associate supported by a Canadian National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellowship, the first at Cal Tech (with J. D. Roberts) and the second at Harvard (with R. B. Woodward).