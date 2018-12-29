MADISON - We mourn the loss of Nita, who died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at the age of 95. She was born in Detroit, Mich., June 21, 1923, and graduated from the University of Michigan, and was a writer and teacher for the rest of her life. She met her husband Jerome Regnier while teaching in New York City. They married in Morocco and had five daughters.
Nita's writing career includes short stories published in Redbook and The Atlantic Monthly. She taught in the M.I.T. Writing Center and created a memoir writing class at M.I.T. After living in Cambridge, Mass. for over 35 years, she spent her last two years in Madison, with daughter Henny and son-in-law Bill Brumsickle, where she created an immediate community of friends and continued to write and teach. She enjoyed her daily stiff Manhattan, especially if son-in-law Bill made it. Nita was a superb story teller, world traveler, teacher, and polyglot. She never knew a stranger, her door and heart were open to everyone.
Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Regnier. She is survived by her daughters, Emmy (Kent Harrison), Julie (Dave Lange), Henny (Bill Brumsickle), Felicie (Dona Upson), Melanie (James Pugsley); grandchildren, Cole, Renata, Ruby, Aidan, Corrina, Nate, Ben, Helen, Lilli, Addie; and great-grandson, Carlos.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.