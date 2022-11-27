 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regine M. (Heckford) Kohl

Sept. 20, 1939—Nov. 21, 2022

MADISON—Regine M. (Heckford) Kohl, age 83, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 20, 1939, to Joseph and Anneliese (Sarge) Catalino in Tempelhof Germany. Regine married John Kohl on February 4, 1961, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.

Regine worked at Central Wisconsin Center for over 25 years retiring in 2001. In her free time, she enjoyed playing euchre, going gambling and fishing with John. She also enjoyed needle point and sewing where she made clothes for the kids when they were little. Regine always looked forward to their retreats in Florida and walks on the beach.

Regine is survived by her husband John; children: Anthony Kohl, Elizabeth (William) Wormley; brother, Henry Heckford; granddaughters: Melissa (Travis) Schupe, Amanda Kohl; four great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date.

