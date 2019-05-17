Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Nicki Regge passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in the early morning hours of May 15, 2019, following an extended illness.

Please see Sunday's paper for the full obituary. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

