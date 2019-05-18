SUN PRAIRIE - Nichelle "Nicki" (Paquette) Regge passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in the early morning hours of May 15, 2019, following an extended illness. Nicki was born on Feb. 3, 1948, to Betty Jane (Volbrecht) and Elmer Paquette. A 1966 graduate of Cambridge High School, Nicki went on to graduate from Madison Beauty School becoming a talented and creative hair stylist who later owned Tiffany's Salon in Middleton for many years; but her favorite job was the 15+ years she spent working at American Girl making little girls' dreams come true.
She was passionate about art, music, antiques, jewelry, and theater as proven by being a charter board member of the Middleton Players Theater. She was also passionate about her beloved Briards. As a member of the Briard Club of America, she spent several years performing temperament testing and traveling the country to many dog shows.
She was extremely proud of her daughter, Heather, and all of her personal and professional accomplishments.
She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her quick, and sometimes off color wit and her ability to find humor in almost any of life's situations. The memory of her laughter will echo in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, David; and her daughter, Heather (John); a sister, Wendy; and 10 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and her brother, Kap Paquette.
A Gathering of family and friends will be held to share delicious food, laughter, and favorite memories of Nicki, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at HILTON GARDEN INN, 1220 South Grand Ave., Sun Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization that supports Parkinson's Research. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.