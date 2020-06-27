Regez, Caryl Roberts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Caryl Roberts Regez, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Caryl was born July 17, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Alma Haavisto Roberts and Marvin Roberts Sr. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1951, and worked for the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Cuna Supply. Caryl married Robert A. Regez Jr. on July 16, 1954, and they celebrated nearly 66 years of marriage. Caryl passed peacefully with Bob holding her hand and surrounded by family.

Caryl was very creative and had many interests over the years, some of which included garden club, cooking, interior design, framing, reading and her friends at card club. Caryl and Bob loved cross-country travel and took numerous road trips. They also enjoyed the water and spent many summers boating on the Madison area lakes. Caryl was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was family and creating lasting loving memories.