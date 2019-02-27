MIDDLETON - Helen Lucille Regan, age 101, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1917, in Chaseburg, Wis., the daughter of John Henry and Matilda (Ericson) Krause. In 1938, she married Joe "John" Regan.
Helen grew up on a farm in Valley, Wis. She graduated from high school in Hillsboro as valedictorian of the class of 1935. She then worked as a waitress in La Crosse, and in 1945, during World War II, she began work at the post office of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant. She later became post master at a time when very few women held such a position. She remained there until 1957 when they closed the plant. She then came to work at the Middleton Post Office as a clerk until retiring in 1979 after serving 30 years. Also during her time in Middleton, she worked for Gimbels Department Store which became Marshall Fields and retired from there after 25 years.
Helen enjoyed taking care of her six sons and their families. She loved taking classes for various things, including dancing, organ playing and cake decorating. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church since 1957, and a member of the 50 club.
Helen is survived by two sons, Patrick Regan of Middleton and Thomas Regan of Sun Prairie; as well as 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Ruth, Alyce, Lois and Mary; as well as four sons, Michael Regan, James "Todd" Regan, John Regan and Steven Regan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, St. Bernard Catholic Church, or Middleton Outreach Ministry. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.