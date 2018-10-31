EVANSVILLE—Dolores Olive Reese died peacefully on Oct. 30, 2018, in Stoughton, at the Skaalen Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Dolores was born on Aug. 5, 1930, to her parents Clara O. and Merlin E. Reese. A life-long resident of Evansville, she graduated from the Evansville High School in 1948, before beginning a lengthy career in the business office at Madison Gas & Electric Company. She was a charter member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and member of the St. John’s Altar Guild for many years.
Dolores enjoyed genealogy, staying up-to-date on the news, traveling the Midwest on Van Galder bus tours, serving as a historian for St. John’s, and spending time with her extended family, many of whom lived just a short walk or drive away. She prided herself on serving as an amateur photographer at nearly every family event she attended. Until a few health conditions got in her way, she even began embracing digital photography and electronic photo-sharing in her early 80’s Over the years, she spent many happy afternoons in the Evansville Pharmacy or a local Walgreen’s making reprints of photos to share with others. Dolores also made every attempt possible to remember her family members’ and friends’ birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestone occasions with greeting cards and special mementos.
In some ways she was ahead of her time, Dolores was an avid believer in public transportation and participated in the Wisconsin Vanpool during the majority of her career with MG&E. As long as she was able, she enrolled in enrichment classes at the Eager Free Public Library and the Evansville Senior Center, and believed in life-long learning and health literacy.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Merlin O. Reese. She is survived and already missed by her sister-in-law, Gwen (Merlin O.) Reese; nephew, Ken (Sue) Reese; nephew, Dennis (Karen) Reese; nephew, Thomas Reese; niece, Karen (Bill) Kahl; and countless grand- and great-grand- nieces and nephews and their partners.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. in Dolores’ honor on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Evansville, with the Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UW Department of Family Medicine & Community Health; to the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute, or to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.