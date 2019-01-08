MADISON - Carol Janet Reese, 85, passed on to eternal peace on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Waunakee. Carol was born Feb. 4, 1933, to Peter and Dorothy (Armbrecht) Zeimet in Madison. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1951. Carol married Richard Reese on Aug. 30, 1958, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.
She worked as an administrative assistant at several locations up until her retirement from Covance in 1995.
Carol enjoyed playing bingo, family genealogy, quilting, bridge club (30+ years with the same group of women), making peppernut cookies and lefse, and traveling around Wisconsin from casino to casino and with her "navigational skills," more of the state was seen than planned! Most of all, Carol loved her family and grandchildren.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 60 years, Richard H.; son, Richard C.; daughters, Kristin (Chuck) Storck, and Carrie (Kurt) Jeschke; grandchildren, Parker and Kira Storck; brothers, Roger, Peter (Marguerite), and Jimmy Zeimet; and sister, Marilyn Thompson (Duane) Holman. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Brown.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Waunakee for their loving and attentive care, as well as the staff from Agrace Hospice's Blue Team for their special care.