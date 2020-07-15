Reed, Jennifer Leanne

MADISON — Jennifer Leanne Reed died on July 5, 2020, at the age of 41. She passed away peacefully in the company of her husband at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wis., after a long battle with cancer. Jennie is survived by her husband, Ken Gratz (and his family); mother, Janice Henderson; father, John Reed (wife Lisa); brother, James Reed (wife Libby and sons Cooper and Cole); and sisters, Laura Reed (partner John Lester, and kids Joe, Megan, and Becky) and Jessica Reed. She is also survived by a large and supportive extended family, including her grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.

Jennie was born in Redding, Calif., on Dec. 1, 1978. She grew up in northern California, graduating from Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, Calif., in 1996. Following high school, Jennie continued a family tradition by studying engineering. Jennie excelled in school, earning her B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Bioengineering from UC San Diego. Jennie's more than 10 years at UCSD not only shaped her future career, but also introduced her to many life-long friends, including her husband, with whom she built a lasting love and true partnership of more than 15 years.

Jennie and Ken moved to Madison, Wis., in 2007, where Jennie joined the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at University of Wisconsin-Madison, becoming just the second female professor in the history of the department. She established a thriving research program in computational systems biology with an emphasis on metabolic engineering. She worked closely with the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center throughout her career, eventually taking on a leadership position. She was tenured and promoted to associate professor in 2013 and to full professor in 2018, and was recognized for her work by both the university and her field. She received both NSF and DOE early career awards, and was later awarded the Presidential Early Career Award for Science and Engineering (PECASE). In 2016, she was named as a fellow to the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), which recognizes the top 2% of biomedical scientists working in the United States. She published more than 70 papers and several book chapters over the course of her career.