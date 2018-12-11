BELLEVILLE — Georgia Kay “G.G.” Reed, age 66, of Belleville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Jan. 29, 1952, in Marshfield, the daughter of George and Helen Harbaugh.
G.G. worked at Cuna Mutual for many years before retiring. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her four grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, gardening and sewing.
G.G. is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Jamie) Knight; son, Jake Reed; grandchildren, Aden and Regan Knight, Jacob and Zola Reed; and brothers, Jeff (Gayle) Harbaugh and Mike (Kathy) Harbaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the MONTROSE TOWN HALL, 1341 Diane Ave., Belleville, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2019. Casual dress is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
