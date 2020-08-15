Reed, Dr. Charles E.

MINOCQUA - Dr. Charles E. Reed, age 98, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Lakeshore Assisted Living in Minocqua, Wis.
Charlie was born on March 13, 1922, in Boulder, Colo. He attended Harvard University and Columbia University Medical School. Dr. Reed served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and then practiced Internal medicine in Corvallis, Ore. In 1962 he became a professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He pursued research, patient care, and implemented a fellowship training program in allergic diseases. Dr. Reed became head of the Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and established new standards in patient care and treatment. Following his tenure at the University of Wisconsin, he became department chair at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. During his career, Dr. Reed served as president of the American Academy of Allergy and Immunology, senior editor of the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, co-editor of the book Allergy: Principles and Practice, and authored extensive scientific publications regarding allergic diseases and asthma. Dr. Reed was internationally acknowledged as a leader and pioneer in his field.
Charlie was married twice, first to Marjorie Byrum from 1944 to 1960 (Jocelyn, David and Marian), and in 1962 to Janice Tullock, his loving wife of 58 years (James, Walter, Barbara and Lawrence).
He is survived by Janice; his children, Marian (Mark) Sinkey of Seattle, Wash.; James (Kris) Reed of Boulder Junction, Wis.; Walter (Madelyn) Reed of Auburn, Maine; Barbara (Marc) Reed Kimball of Hugo, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his three children, Jocelyn Sparrow, David and Lawrence Reed.
Charlie was a humble, thoughtful, kind, and gentle person whose wisdom, insight and mentorship were an inspiration to many. A small family service will be held at the Unitarian Fellowship Memorial Garden in Woodruff, Wis., and a Celebration of Life for all will be held at a future date. Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services is serving the family. Tributes and remembrances can be posted at https://www.bolgerfuneral.com/obituaries/Dr-Charles-Reed-Jr/.
