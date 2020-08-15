Reed, Dr. Charles E.

Charlie was born on March 13, 1922, in Boulder, Colo. He attended Harvard University and Columbia University Medical School. Dr. Reed served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and then practiced Internal medicine in Corvallis, Ore. In 1962 he became a professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He pursued research, patient care, and implemented a fellowship training program in allergic diseases. Dr. Reed became head of the Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and established new standards in patient care and treatment. Following his tenure at the University of Wisconsin, he became department chair at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. During his career, Dr. Reed served as president of the American Academy of Allergy and Immunology, senior editor of the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, co-editor of the book Allergy: Principles and Practice, and authored extensive scientific publications regarding allergic diseases and asthma. Dr. Reed was internationally acknowledged as a leader and pioneer in his field.